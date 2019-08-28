Keene
Last year: 15-8, 5th in Division I
Coach: John Luopa (2nd season)
Key departures: Hannah Drew, Carson O’Neil
Top returning players: Nick Nadeau, Cam Round, Kyle Foster
Top newcomer: Sam Timmer
First match: Today, 3:30 p.m., home at Bretwood Golf Course
Coach’s summary: “The expectations are obviously to make the top 10, which puts you into the team championships; and then really, especially for the guys in the middle of the pack and the higher seeds, it’s to improve. We’re starting to get more consistent, and in the last 7-10 matches of the season, consistency is a really big part. Keene has really set a standard of winning the state championship, so we hope to bring another one home.”
Conant
Last year: 10-11
Coach: Tom Borden (5th season)
Top returning players: Connor Hart, Hayden Ketola, Preston Kirby and Jacob DiPasquale
First match: Today, 4 p.m., home at The Shattuck Golf Club vs. ConVal
Coach’s summary: “After making the states in 2017 and just missing last year, we are setting our goals early to make the state tourney.”
Fall Mountain
Last Year: 15-7, 7th in Division III
Coach: Jason Lintner (4th season)
Key departure: Dylan Adamovich
Top returning players: Kaylee Lintner, Mitchell Cormier
Top newcomer: Spencer Harrington
First match: Today, 4 p.m., at Claremont Country Club vs. Monadnock