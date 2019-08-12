Bill Goddeau scored his third career hole-in-one at Bretwood Golf Course in Keene Sunday.
Goddeau aced the par three island hole — No. 13 — on Bretwood’s North Course. He used an attack wedge; the hole was playing just under 100 yards from the white tees.
All of Goodeau’s aces have come on the North Course; the others were at holes No. 8 and No. 3. Sunday’s hole-in-one was his first since 2008.
His ace was witnessed by his playing partners: Don Driscoll, David Hotin and Robin Beauregard.
Driscoll’s tee shot skirted the hole, nearly going in, and Hotin made birdie in the same group, knocking his shot close.
Playing team quota, the foursome totaled 16 points on that hole alone.