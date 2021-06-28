Sophomore Zach Arnold — a middle infielder out of Louisiana State University — made his first trip to the Northeast and joined the Keene SwampBats lineup for the first time during their June 24 game against the Upper Valley Nighthawks.
He’s hitting .182 in his first three games in the lineup and can contribute defensively to an already strong infield.
He comes to Keene after playing his first full season with the Tigers this past spring, hitting .277 in 47 games played, helping put LSU in the Super Regional round of the NCAA tournament, before ultimately falling to No.3 Tennessee.
Arnold was selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the 34th round of the 2019 MLB Draft, but decided to pursue a college degree and gain experience playing at LSU before taking that next step.
Zach Arnold
Class: Sophomore
School: LSU
Major: General Business
Hometown: Temecula, Calif.
High School: Great Oak HS
Position: 2B/SS
Q: Why did you choose to come to Keene?
A: “It was an opportunity that I got and I looked into it and I knew the NECBL is a great league. I heard Keene was a great setup and it ended up being a really good for me and I came up here knowing that the team is going to be good, the staff is going to be good and we’re going to play hard all summer. So, I’m just looking forward to it. I’m happy I came.”
Q: How would you describe your experience at LSU so far?
A: “Super fun. It’s a great place to be. Really love it there. It’s been great the last two years. Getting to play this first full season in the SEC has been amazing. The fans are great, the place it great, and I don’t think there’s another place like it.”
Q: You were drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the 34th round of the 2019 MLB Draft. What was the thought process of deciding to go to school instead?
A: “I always knew I wanted to go to college. That’s something my family valued, that’s something I valued — going to college and getting a degree and everything — so having the opportunity to go to LSU is tough to turn down, that special experience, so I just thought [the draft] wasn’t going to be the right decision for me yet.”
Q: You missed most of your freshman year after having rib surgery. What was the recovery process like and how are you feeling now?
A: “It was only like an eight-week recovery but leading up to it was tough. But after that, it’s been good. Haven’t felt anything from it, just missing a rib. No big deal there.”
Q: What are some of your off-the-field hobbies?
A: “I love playing golf. That’s been a big thing. Really picked it up during quarantine. Me and my friends at home played a ton of golf, I played with my dad all the time. I love going to the beach when I’m back home in California. Those, I’d say, are the two main things: going to the beach and playing golf with my buddies. Hopefully I can go with some of the guys if they have [their golf clubs] and get a couple rounds in this summer.”
Q: Favorite food?
A: “That’s tough. There’s a lot of them. Can’t go wrong with a good steak. I’d go with a good steak.”
Q: Favorite TV show/movie?
A: “Favorite TV show would definitely be ‘Ozark’.” And I’m a big fan of all the Marvel movies.”
Q: Favorite baseball memories?
A: “The two that would definitely stand out would be playing in the Super Regional this year and winning the Regional, those would probably be my most exciting moments. In high school, we won a state championship my senior year so those would be the ones that would really stick out to me.”
Q: What are some of your goals for this summer in Keene?
A: “Coming to the Northeast — I’ve never been up here, so I think that’s cool seeing everything and the differences there. But this summer, I’m just looking forward to getting after it with all the guys, playing hard, getting better and meeting friends that are going to last a lifetime.”