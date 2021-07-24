With a handful of middle infielders leaving Keene for various reasons, all of a sudden a previously defensively-sound SwampBats team was looking for some help to fill those positions.
Enter Omar Daniels.
A two-year player at Georgia Highlands — one of the top junior college programs in the country — Daniels made his way to Keene last week and has jumped right in, starting three games at second base for the Bats, as well as one game that was suspended.
He hit his first RBI as a SwampBat in Thursday’s 7-4 loss to the Sanford Mainers — an RBI single to start the scoring for Keene.
Daniels is hitting .200 in his three games with Keene, with three walks.
Daniels hit .276 in two years at Georgia Highlands and is planning to continue his playing career at the University of Dayton next year under head coach Jayson King, who spent 18 years coaching at Franklin Pierce University. King attended Wednesday’s game in Keene.
Omar Daniels:
Class: Junior
School: University of Dayton
Hometown: Lawrenceville, Ga.
High School: George Walton Academy
Position: 2B
Q: Why did you choose to come to Keene?
A: “I was sitting at home working out and the coach at Dayton called me and said they needed some guys to come up here. They lost some middle infielders, so I said, ‘Sure, why not?’ and I got up here three days later. I knew it was up north. I knew it was New Hampshire. That was about it. Beautiful scenery.”
Q: How have you been settling in with the SwampBats so far?
A: “So far it’s been good competition. Fields play nice, the guys are good. Just another day of baseball.”
Q: What is your No. 1 goal for the rest of the summer?
A: “Just to get ready for the season coming up.”
Q: What did you learn at Georgia Highlands that you can bring to Keene?
A: “Coming from JuCo, I learned to play hard every day. Just play hard every day, give it your all. What you do on the field will play itself out.”
Q: What are you looking forward to most about going to Dayton next year?
A: “[Jayson King] is a good coach. He speaks well. I went to a few games, and they seem pretty good. I’m ready to jump right in when I get there and try to pick up a starting role.”
Q: What is your favorite baseball memory so far?
A: “My favorite was junior year of high school, hitting a lead-off homerun and then a walk-off homerun that gave us first-round playoff game.”
Q: Favorite food?
A: “Cheeseburger and seafood.”
Q: Favorite movie or TV show?
A: “ ‘Inception,’ no TV show.”
Q: Any hobbies?
A: “If I’m not playing baseball, I’m usually at a pond fishing or playing video games.”
From Keene manager Shaun McKenna:
“Defensively, very sound. Very quick, fast-twitch kid. Really good player. Comes from an excellent program, going to an excellent program. Played at a really good JuCo in Georgia. He can run exceptionally well. Really good defender and he can swing it a little bit, too. Definitely a bonus add-on at this time.”