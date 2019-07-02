As part of Keene’s cultural exchange program with its sister city, Einbeck, Germany, soccer players from across the Atlantic will be coming to the Monadnock Region to partake in numerous local events.
The players from Germany are set to arrive Friday night, when they will meet up with their local host families, and stay until Monday, July 15, when they depart for New York City.
A number of soccer-related activities are on the docket, including a soccer jamboree at Keene High School Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., soccer training at the high school Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon, and a final match at Keene High Friday, July 12, at 3:30 p.m.
Many activities are also planned off the pitch. They include meeting Mayor Kendall Lane, touring downtown Keene and Keene State College, a trip to Hampton Beach and climbing Mount Monadnock.