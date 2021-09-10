LANGDON — Senior Luke Gay and sophomore Josh DeVore made their mark in Fall Mountain football team’s season opener as the Wildcats downed Raymond Schools, 32-6, Friday night in Langdon.
“It was pretty good,” said head coach Orion Binney. “We shot ourselves in the foot a few times with the penalties and the fumbles, but overall, I’m happy with how we played. Good start to the season.”
After the Fall Mountain defense stopped the Rams on the game’s opening drive, Gay — the Wildcats’ starting quarterback — led Fall Mountain on a nearly 10-minute touchdown drive that included two fourth down conversions and was capped off by a DeVore touchdown out of the backfield.
The Wildcats used the run game between DeVore and junior Zach Patch, both of whom score touchdowns Friday night, to control possession for nearly the entire first quarter.
DeVore is new to the tailback position, filling in for an injured Josh Dow, who is out for the season.
“He’ll improve as time progresses,” Binney said. “He had a great game for his first time at tailback. Once we improve the ball security stuff, he’s going to do really good things.”
Down 8-0 to start the second, the Rams got some offensive momentum and found themselves deep in Wildcat territory, thanks in part to a muffed punt by Fall Mountain and a pass interference penalty against the Wildcats that kept the Rams’ drive alive.
Raymond Schools was threatening to score midway through the second quarter before Gay intercepted a pass from the Rams’ quarterback Peter Donahue and returned it 38 yards to flip the momentum.
The Wildcats drove into Rams territory but were stopped on fourth down in the ensuing drive with only 53 seconds left to play in the half.
And then the action really picked up.
Senior Jesse Fisk recovered a fumble on the first play the Rams ran after taking over on downs, putting the Wildcats on the two-yard line. Zach Patch punched it in and gave Fall Mountain a 16-0 lead, still with 51 seconds to play before halftime.
Raymond Schools started the next drive with great field possession after a 32-yard kickoff return, then DeVore intercepted a pass from Donahue to get the ball right back with 45 seconds to play.
Gay started the drive with a 38-yard keeper but was then sacked on consecutive plays to end the half with Fall Mountain ahead, 16-0.
Fall Mountain turned the ball over at the start of the second half but — again — got the ball right back. DeVore recovered a Rams fumble deep in their own territory, then ran the ball three consecutive times to score his second touchdown of the game to put the Wildcats ahead, 24-0 after the two-point conversion.
Although that touchdown just about closed the door on any potential comeback, Raymond Schools scored a 97-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter to get on the board.
Gay tacked on another touchdown in the final minute on a quarterback keeper, then junior Max Vogel recovered a fumble on the Rams’ next drive to seal the 32-6 win.
“Luke’s a stud,” Binney said. “He works really hard in the offseason. It’s been really fun to see him blossom as a senior this year. He’s really stepped up to be a leader of this football team. He did exactly what I expected. I expect him to continue to do those things.”
Fall Mountain (1-0) travels to Epping next Saturday at 2 p.m.