An exciting first period on Saturday saw the Keene boys hockey team with a one-goal lead and some momentum against Bow.
By the end of the night, the Falcons left Keene Ice with a 6-3 win over Keene.
So, what happened? The second period, mostly.
Bow scored five times in that 15-minute period, including two power play goals, and the Blackbirds couldn’t battle back into the game during the third period.
The downward spiral started with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against junior Noah Parrelli three minutes into the second period. It led to a power play goal from Bow’s Owen Weber — his first of three goals in the game — and Bow went on to score four more times before the period’s end.
“I’ll take full ownership, I started that,” Parrelli said. “I got that penalty … and it dragged our whole team down. I know it’s me who started that, but as a team, collectively, we have to work together to build back up. … We can’t let it spiral. We know that and we had a talk about it.”
Senior Chase Hill then went to the box for roughing with 9:19 to play in the second period, and Bow’s Brodie O’Neill gave Bow a 2-1 lead.
Three minutes after that, Weber gave Bow a 3-1 lead, and a couple minutes after that, Weber completed the hat trick with a breakaway goal.
Down 4-1 all of a sudden, Keene needed something to happen badly, and junior Colin French provided that with a goal off a feed from Parrelli from behind the net.
Not thirty seconds later, Bow’s Finn Benoit pushed the puck to the back of the net, and it was 5-2 in favor of the Falcons at the end of the second period.
“We kind of just let everything take us down as a team,” Parrelli said. “We really just need to know what happened and move on from there, working harder on not letting negative things affect us.”
Outside of that second period, the teams were relatively even. If anything, Keene had the advantage for much of the rest of the game. The game started in furious fashion, with both teams creating scoring chances and both goalies making tremendous saves. The teams combined for 13 shots on goal in the first five minutes of the game.
Junior Liam Jarvis was sharp in that first period, saving all 10 shots that came his way. Of those 10 shots, many of them were prime scoring chances where Jarvis had to work to make the saves, including a slick glove save midway through the first period to keep Bow off the board.
Jarvis finished with 25 saves on the night.
The teams were back and forth in that first period before Parrelli found the back of the net — shorthanded, nonetheless — with just 1:46 remaining in the period. Keene’s penalty kill unit got the puck into the Bow zone and patiently kept it there, waiting for an opportunity to strike. Then, Parrelli found the puck on his stick in front of the net and dumped it into the top corner of the net.
In addition to the goal, Parrelli also had an assist on Keene’s second goal.
Keene took the 1-0 lead and the momentum into the first intermission, but Parrelli’s unsportsmanlike penalty at the beginning of the second period for talking back to the official seemed to be the catalyst of what Keene head coach Chris McIntosh described as “15 minutes of the worst hockey we’ve played all season.”
“We beat ourselves,” McIntosh said. “I think we’re better than that. Our actions and emotions are better than that. That downfall started with the unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, and it snowballed from there.
“We got in our own heads that second period and Bow absolutely jumped all over it,” McIntosh added. “Credit to them. I think they beat us in just about every way they could in that period.”
McIntosh made it clear that — although the unsportsmanlike penalty in the second period started the spiral — it was much more than that at the end of the day.
“Can’t put it on one person,” McIntosh said. “Collectively, just that scenario is going to hurt us this year. … It’s a maturity thing, and they all need to learn it. I’m hopeful they will, and I know they can.”
Senior Joel Beard scored on a 2-on-1 early in the third period to give Keene some life, but Bow answered with a goal after gaining an extra attacker from a delayed penalty to make it 6-3.
“We just need to be like goldfish and just forget about it,” Parrelli said. “When bad things happen, just forget. You can’t look in the rearview mirror. … We know what we did, we know what we should’ve done, and we just have to put us behind us now and work harder next week.”
Keene (0-2) travels to Londonderry (1-1) Wednesday. Puck drop is scheduled for 3 p.m.
In the nightcap, the Keene-Fall Mountain girls hockey team beat Kingswood, 13-0.
It’s the second time in two games that the Blackbirds have scored more than 10 goals.
Sarah Weber, Nadia Washer, Maya Stebbins, and Austin Klowak each scored twice. Mauren Ladzinski, Camden Ladzinski, Izzy Walz, Sephra Parrelli and Emmie Fetzer scored as well.
Lily Rowell pitched the shutout in net.
Keene (2-0) is the only undefeated girls hockey team left in the state and travels to Hanover (1-1) Tuesday at 5:50 p.m.
