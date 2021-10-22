SWANZEY CENTER — For the Monadnock football team, the playoffs start Friday.
Not officially — there are still two weeks left in the regular season — but the Huskies’ matchup against Pelham is nothing short of a do-or-die.
And they know it.
“It’s win or go home,” said senior quarterback/safety Carson Shanks during Tuesday’s practice. “It’s playoffs from here on out. Have to win every game or the season is over. Has to be a win.”
Monadnock is currently on the outside of the postseason bubble looking in, sitting in the fifth spot in Division III standings. With a win Friday, the Huskies could jump as high as third and put them right back into the playoff picture.
A loss would make it nearly impossible to crack the top four.
“They understand [the playoff implications] really well,” said head coach Rob Lotito at Tuesday’s practice. “We don’t coat things here. We tell them how it is. We don’t win Friday, it’s done. Not that the season would be a bust, but you try to make the playoffs and get to the championship game. That’s everybody’s goal.”
Standing between Monadnock and that goal are the 6-0 Pythons, the reigning DIII state champions who have outscored their opponents 306-27 so far this season.
Pelham brings back 16 starts from last year’s state championship team, including junior quarterback/defensive back Jake Travis, junior running back/linebacker Ethan Demmons and senior running back/defensive back Kevin Brodenrader.
The script is similar to last year, when Pelham similarly was blowing out their opponents each week. The only team to give them a run for their money last season? The Monadnock Huskies in the DIII semifinal, a 14-10 win for Pelham.
“It feels a lot the same,” said Shanks, who was part of last year’s semifinal game. “We know it’s going to be a tough game. They’re a good team. Looking forward to it this year.”
“Last year, we did pretty good,” said senior running back/linebacker Hayden Haddock. “They had two good plays that worked against us. If we can maintain that and hold them, I think we’ll be alright.”
While Pelham has much of the same look as last year, the Huskies have had to make some significant changes to the team. Monadnock lost Nate Doyle, Victor Lotito (now an assistant coach with the Huskies), Justin Joslyn, Zion Carroll and Dylan Cashman to graduation, all contributing members of last year’s team.
Monadnock even has a new head coach, with Rob Lotito taking over for Ryan Avery.
The key to Friday’s game, from Lotito’s perspective, will be the Huskies' physicality.
Monadnock was pushed around in their 18-0 loss to Campbell two weeks ago, so being more physical is the team’s focus heading into Friday.
The week before the Campbell game, Monadnock played hard in a 16-14 loss to Trinity.
“Campbell was no indication of our physicality. Trinity was,” Lotito said. “The first thing I said is that we have to play like we did against Trinity. The kids said, ‘No, we have to be better than that.’ And that’s what’s going to help us win Friday night.”
The junior class will be the X-factor on Friday, Lotitio said. He’ll be looking for guys like wide receiver/defensive back Zach Phillips, running back/linebacker Ethan Jarvis, center/linebacker Joe Lotitio and guard Jack Lorenz to step up. Luke Weston — another prominent junior — will not be available Friday because of injury.
Tight end/safety Ben Dean — a sophomore — and senior running back/linebacker Kevin Putnam have the potential to be difference-makers as well.
“As my juniors play, that’s how good we’ll be,” Lotito said. “My seniors play pretty well for us, so if we can get a good game out of our juniors and our underclassmen, I think we’ll be right there with Pelham.”
An unexpected week off
The Huskies got an extra week off after their loss to Campbell. Monadnock’s game against Winnisquam, originally scheduled for last Friday, was canceled after Monadnock Middle/High School moved to remote learning due to an increase in COVID cases at the school last week.
But it wasn’t exactly a bye week, Lotito said. The coaching staff had extremely limited contact with the players throughout the week, essentially only emailing back and forth.
No practices, no film sessions, no meetings during the week.
“[The week off] was not good,” Lotito said. “It’s just not fun to watch the kids from a distance. It’s never the same. The first contact I had with them in a week was Monday, and to my delight they came out ready to practice. They came out ready to play.”
The Winnisquam game was the second game the Huskies missed this season. The first was the Week 2 matchup against Kearsarge. Even though the NHIAA is using the point rating system to determine playoff teams, which takes into account the number of games played, missing the two games affected Monadnock’s playoff chances.
“[The week off] was tough,” Haddock said. “[The game] was going to help us get into playoffs. Now we have to win this week or else it’s over.”
“It definitely sucked, but we’re back now,” Shanks said. “We’re back in it. Just have to stay focused and keep going. Our season’s not over.”
The game is scheduled to kick off Friday at 7 p.m. in Pelham.
“We’ll be ready,” Lotito said. “The desire will be there and we’ll be ready. We have to get it done. We have no choice. No excuses.”
