The Junior Swamp Bats is offering a Futures Baseball Camp for ages 8-12.
The camp will be held daily June 22-26 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Marlborough School.
The camp is under the direction of Junior Swamp Bats Showcase Coach John Luopa and will be staffed by Junior Swamp Bats players and coaches.
The cost is $100 and payment is due on June 22 during check-in.
Due to the governor’s pandemic guidelines for day camps, it is important to register players. To register, contact Luopa at jluopa07@gmail.com. There is no online registration.