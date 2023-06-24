Ryan Kohler is done trying to look cool on the golf course.
The 39-year old Alstead native, who now resides in Chesterfield and plays out of Hooper Golf Course in Walpole, has been competing in the New England golf scene as an amateur for 14 years.
He has enough years behind him to accept with ease that not every round is going to be low. Such was the case this week, although you’d never know by his demeanor at the scorer’s table, where he keeps N.H. Golf Association event workers laughing with his affable personality.
He’ll be the first to say he was hoping for more out his appearance in the 89th N.H. Open this week at Bretwood, where he carded a 5-over 77 on Thursday and a 7-over 78 on Friday and missed the cut by a dozen strokes.
“I still genuinely enjoy coming out here and playing ... Nobody is going to play good all the time,” said Kohler.
His motorized push cart is the subject of many jests, especially from himself, but it perhaps perfectly encapsulates Kohler’s standing throughout courses in the state and region. He no longer is intimidated by the former and current college players and the pros that surround him in tournaments — and his resumé on the course has earned him that right.
Kohler has played much more good golf than he has poor in becoming one of the more successful amateur players in the region over the last 10 years. He’s consistently been a steady factor in the late stages of match play in the N.H. State Amateur, and he claimed back-to-back Mid-Amateur Championships in 2020 and 2021. He is one of five players to win the tournament in back-to-back years. Last year, he finished second.
Not bad for a baseball player.
“I’ve had more success in the past five years than I had the previous five years to that and I think I am less intimidated by the pros, the good golf swings, the good golf games,” he said. “I’ve kind of accepted that it’s just about getting the ball in the hole. I walk down the range and most of these guys have a better-looking golf game, I don’t care anymore. That’s what changed for me. I’m not trying to be cool.”
Kohler graduated from Fall Mountain Regional High School and went on to play baseball at Keene State. He did not pick up golf until after college. Within two years, he was a scratch golfer. He began playing in NHGA events in 2009.
“It started as Sunday rounds with the boys,” said Kohler. “We were all competitive and we all came from different sports, some of us had played before. Personality-wise, I think I’m really well-suited for golf and the grind of it and trying to get better.”
“I was kind of reeling a little after college, playing men’s league wooden bat baseball and it wasn’t very competitive and I wasn’t really into it,” he added. “I was showing up to games wishing I was on the course. And as soon as I sniffed getting better, I started looking for what was out there competition-wise.”
He had never heard of the NHGA before. Now, he’s one of the most well-known players on the state’s amateur circuit.
This week at Bretwood, Kohler was paired with West Chesterfield-native C.J. Konkowski.
Konkowski, 30, missed the cut by one shot after he carded a 3-over 74 on Friday on the South Course and finished 1-over after 36 holes.
His path through the sport could not have been much more different from Kohler’s
Now a club pro at Hartford Golf Club in Connecticut, Konkowski practically grew up on the courses at Bretwood. He graduated from Keene High and was captain of the club team at UNH before becoming assistant pro at Keene Country Club and associate head coach of the women’s program at Franklin Pierce. He now resides in Bloomfield, Conn., and makes his living giving lessons.
“[The sport] has given me so many opportunities,” said Konkowski. “It is a job, but to be able to do what you love and help other people get better at golf every day, it’s a dream.”
While he and Kohler are separated a bit in age, they each came into their own in the local golf ranks around the same time. They competed with each other in multiple Keene City Golf Championships.
“He’s always just been so steady. It’s so rare he plays a bad round or hits a bad shot,” Konkowski said of Kohler. “I remember when he first started winning the city’s and making runs in the state-am’s when I was first getting into the competitive side of things. I’ve seen a lot of low scores and good shots from him and we’ve played a lot of rounds together.”
So how did Kohler go from adult-league baseball player to scratch golfer in two years?
“I obsessed over it,” said Kohler. “I read all the magazines, watched all the videos, hit just thousands of balls. I was not naturally good at it. My goal was 90 when I played with my buddies.”
He doesn’t allot the same amount of time to practice that he used to, but amidst all the lightheartedness there still is a competitive fire. He still holds the lofty goal of competing for a U.S. Amateur Championship. He came up one spot short of that goal in 2021, losing in a playoff in a qualifying event in Longmeadow, Mass.
He’ll give it another go when he tees off at a qualifying event at Berkshire Hills Country Club in Pittsfield, Mass., on June 28.
“I have no business being in the U.S.-Am, truly. I’d be what they call a field filler,” Kohler said with jocose seriousness. “That stopped me from trying to qualify for a few years. But I’m not getting any younger and I would love to just have that experience.”
“It’s the pinnacle of amateur golf, so I’m going to keep chasing it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.