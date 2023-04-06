PETERBOROUGH — You’d be hard pressed to find a more unique lacrosse background in New England than Barton Wheeler.
Wheeler is entering his first season leading the ConVal boys’ lacrosse team, replacing Terry McNamara. He’s no stranger to the coaching game, but taking over the Cougars certainly has come with a bit of an adjustment period.
Since 2014, Wheeler has been coaching and playing lacrosse in China. There, he served as the president of Shanghai Lacrosse and coached with the men’s national team. He’s coached in multiple Federation of International Lacrosse World Championships in the United States and other tournaments across the globe. He also spent time playing in Northern Europe.
Wheeler is a Vermont native who played high school ice hockey and lacrosse at Mount Mansfield Union in Jericho, Vt. and Bridgeton Academy in Maine. He went on to the lacrosse team at UVM, where he received a degree in International Studies.
After a 2022 lockdown in Shanghai due to COVID-19, Wheeler made his way back to the United States, settling in the region to be closer to his parents, who now reside in Greenfield, Mass.
It wasn’t long before he was looking up what the local lacrosse scene was like.
That led him here, in ConVal’s gym on Tuesday night, running through odd-man rush drills. Wet conditions have kept the Cougars inside thus far in early spring leading into the first week of games.
The Cougars kick things off on Monday at Oyster River-Newmarket.
He inherits a Cougars team that won a game in the Division II playoffs last year before falling to No. 2 Derryfield in the quarterfinals. The Cougars finished 11-5.
“They’re not a new community,” said Wheeler. “A lot of the guys have been playing together for a while. I am new to them. In a short amount of time I think they have gotten pretty used to me. I am most looking forward to getting some real life results for them.”
One of the biggest transitions for Wheeler — he no longer is coaching in a second or third language.
“What you have to keep in my mind, regardless of the level, is what the players are hearing,” Wheeler said. “Yelling more words does not get better results. You have to be really clear with your communication from the start. The better you can prime things before you get them up to full speed, the smoother they run.”
It’s helps, too, to have a foundation of players returning that are hungry to build on last season’s success.
The Cougars return three Division II all-state honorable mentions in Bryson Boice, Noah Stewart and Kell McMahon. Stewart and Boice, both seniors, figure to anchor a team that will be built from the back forward in front of senior goalie Nick Squatrito entering his third year as starter.
Last season the Cougars allowed more than eight goals only twice. Despite the graduation of second-team all-state defenseman Alex Heck, there is confidence that the Cougars will once again be a team that offenses don’t like to play against.
“It all starts with defense,” said Stewart. “We have some attacks that are back to give us experience up front. But I think it works out when you start with strong defense as a base and build your way out.”
Offensively, the departure of top threat Ronan McNamara to the New Hampton School leaves a hole in the goal-scoring category. He potted 59 of them last year as a sophomore.
McMahon, Noah Lambert, Dillon O’Sullivan, Eric McGrath and Gabe Fret are some of the forwards Wheeler and Co. are hoping to see offensive production from with more opportunity.
“Since I have been here, the defense always has been pretty good,” said Squatrito. “The offense is something we’re trying to develop. If the offense picks up like we’ve been working toward I think we could be really good this year.”
“I hope we go on to have a great season,” said Wheeler. “We have a couple games against perennially difficult teams that I would like to show out for, even if we don’t win. And I want to improve on some of the one-goal games we had last year.”
Stewart said that Wheeler has not rushed the process, and has revisited a lot of the basic fundamentals.
“It’s all stuff that will pay off in the long term,” Stewart said.
And with a beaming look of excitement, added: “I just can’t wait to get outside.”
