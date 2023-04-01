It didn’t take long for Eva Hodgson to truly become a North Carolina Tar Heel.
Transferring to one of the biggest campuses and athletic programs in the country to compete on a championship-contending women’s basketball team, while working toward an MBA, may have, from an outsider’s perspective, seemed like an impossibly daunting journey to take on.
But to know Eva Hodgson is to believe in the energy the Rindge-native carries. There would be hardships, but Hodgson would do what it takes with a smile on her face and a bucket hat — that would soon become a signature — atop her head.
The look earned her a fitting nickname — “Eva Buckets.” It helped her carve out a connection with the UNC faithful at Carmichael Arena — the same floor Michael Jordan played his entire college career.
Over two seasons, she won over the Chapel Hill crowd with the authenticity of her personality and the enthusiasm she displayed on and off the court, says UNC coach Courtney Banghart, a fellow New Hampshire native that starred at Souhegan and Dartmouth College.
“She has Carmichael on her side. People love her,” said Banghart. “They love the joy she plays with and she’s just a person that people gravitate toward.”
Her teammates took notice as well. Hodgson had been on campus only three months when they named her a captain.
“To be able to come into such a top program and top university in every sense and then build relationships so quickly held a lot of weight and carried me through the year,” said Hodgson. “Basketball is just one piece. It’s a blessing in itself to be able to have a community that has surrounded me in love.”
A 5-foot-10 shooting guard, Hodgson found her way into the starting lineup after appearing in 31 games off the bench in her first season in Carolina Blue. As a fifth-year senior, she started 25 games and led the Tar Heels in three-point shooting, hitting at a 41.7-percent clip, and shot 89.5-percent from the free throw line.
The journey included two trips to the NCAA Tournament. After reaching the Sweet Sixteen in 2022, the Tar Heels earned the No. 6 seed in the 2023 dance.
Hodgson hit three times from beyond the arc as UNC narrowly escaped the first round, beating St. John’s 61-59 to advance.
The journey came to a bitter end in the second round with a 71-69 loss to No. 3 Ohio State — with Hodgson on the bench. She was knocked out in the fourth quarter after suffering a concussion following a collision while trying to take a charge. She converted her only two shots in her final game, both from three-point range.
“It was obviously the worst way to go. My college career ended on a charge that was not given to me,” said Hodgson.
“To have her on the bench to end her career when she means so much to us was awful,” said Banghart. “That’s a lot to ask us to work through.”
Hodgson finished her college career with 1,425 career points.
The path to UNC was anything but traditional in many senses.
After graduating from the New Hampton School, she played two seasons at Division I William & Mary in Williamsburg, Va. She was an instant success, garnering Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Year honors as a freshman. As a sophomore she was first-team all-conference and broke the school single-season scoring record with 599 points.
Then, the pandemic hit. Hodgson took a year off from basketball, returned to New Hampshire and completed her undergraduate degree in three years.
With two years of playing eligibility left, her options were wide open. Banghart previously recruited Hodgson while she was head coach at Princeton. She immediately made note when she saw Hodgson in the transfer portal. The second time around, the Granite State connection proved to be a perfect fit.
Hodgson enrolled in the MBA program in UNC’s Kenan-Flagler Business School. She was one of a handful of student athletes in Chapel Hill enrolled in the program. Her and teammate Carlie Littlefield were the first in the history of the women’s basketball team enrolled in the program.
Along with making the adjustment to a new campus and a new team. Hodgson was and remains the youngest in her class. She signs autographs for her classmates’ kids.
“It was a huge challenge especially when I first got here,” said Hodgson. “I struggled with imposter syndrome, thinking ‘Is this somewhere I belong?’
“I was talking with classmates coming from years of experience, and my experience is basketball,” she said. “It was hard to compare myself. I got to a place where I just couldn’t compare myself.”
She found that the same things that made her a leader in the locker room also apply in the business world.
“A lot of it mirrors,” said Hodgson. “Having difficult conversations, time management, being able to work under pressure and dedicate different aspects of time. And also developing my leadership skills, and learning how important relationships are. You get so much more done through healthy relationships.”
“What makes Eva special is she brings others along,” said Banghart. “She’s got so much talent and ability but she gets everybody else’s best and takes time to find what makes others successful.”
With her basketball days in Chapel Hill at an end, Hodgson is a full-time student heading into the homestretch before graduation this spring.
One more showdown with Duke awaits — the Blue Cup — a competition between the schools’ MBA programs that includes more than twenty events from basketball and kickball to community service.
“There’s nothing we don’t compete in,” Hodgson quipped.
It’s not unlike her childhood as one of seven children to Greg and Sherree Hodgson, who both played college basketball. She has four older brothers. Her younger sister, Seraphina, is a freshman on the women’s basketball team at Maine. Her younger brother Manny plays basketball at Conant. Hodgson jokes the family is one short of a full five-on-five.
She will be home in New Hampshire for the first time since the season ended this weekend to celebrate her niece’s birthday.
Just two weeks since the end of the season, she’s already well acquainted with the question: “What’s next?”
After graduation, Hodgson again has options. She could pursue a playing career overseas. She also has a job offer on the table to enter the business world.
“Parts of me would love playing and traveling,” Hodgson said. “But part is excited for what’s next. I’m allowing myself to sit on it, pray on it. It’s about figuring out where I am.”
“Whatever she does, the sky is the limit for that kid,” said Banghart. “She brought herself to this role, as a small town kid on a big stage and thrived. She continued to prove people wrong and blazed the trail.”
“In 10 years, when she comes back to Carmichael, there will be a line waiting to meet her.”
