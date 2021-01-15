Friday’s boys and girls basketball games between Monadnock Regional High School and Hinsdale High School were canceled, according to the coaches.
There has been no official word on the reasoning behind the cancelation or whether or not the games will be rescheduled.
Monadnock’s boys and girls basketball games against Mascenic that were scheduled for Tuesday have also been canceled.
Hinsdale boys and girls basketball teams are scheduled to play Conant on Tuesday, and as of Friday night those games are still on.
Both Monadnock and Hinsdale’s athletic directors were not immediately available for comment.