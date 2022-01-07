Thursday night’s snow forced a plethora of postponements in the high school basketball world on Friday.

Here is a full list of the local teams’

games that were postponed:

Keene boys vs. Merrimack, Saturday at 2 p.m.

Keene girls at Merrimack, Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

Monadnock boys at Campbell, Jan. 17 at 6 p.m.

Monadnock girls vs. Campbell, Jan. 17 at 6 p.m.

Conant boys vs. Raymond Schools, makeup date TBD

Conant girls at Raymond Schools, makeup date TBD

Hinsdale boys vs. Farmington, makeup date TBD

Hinsdale girls vs. Farmington, makeup date TBD

Follow @KeeneSentSports on Twitter to stay up to date with postponements and makeup dates.

Tags