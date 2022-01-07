Friday's high school basketball postponements and makeup dates By Sentinel Staff Jan 7, 2022 Jan 7, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thursday night’s snow forced a plethora of postponements in the high school basketball world on Friday.Here is a full list of the local teams’games that were postponed: Keene boys vs. Merrimack, Saturday at 2 p.m.Keene girls at Merrimack, Saturday at 1:30 p.m.Monadnock boys at Campbell, Jan. 17 at 6 p.m. Monadnock girls vs. Campbell, Jan. 17 at 6 p.m.Conant boys vs. Raymond Schools, makeup date TBDConant girls at Raymond Schools, makeup date TBDHinsdale boys vs. Farmington, makeup date TBDHinsdale girls vs. Farmington, makeup date TBD Follow @KeeneSentSports on Twitter to stay up to date with postponements and makeup dates. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Postponement Makeup Sport Date Raymond Schools Basketball High School Plethora