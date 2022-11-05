HUDSON — Three local freshmen etched their names into the history book at Saturday’s NHIAA Cross Country Meet of Champions at Alvirne High School in Hudson.
Keene’s Sullivan Sturtz — who finished 10th in 16:14 — ran the fastest Meet of Champions time by a Keene freshman, beating Jake Velazquez’s old record of 16:30, set in 2016.
Before Velazquez, Jonathan Allard had the freshman Meet of Champions record at 16:48 in 2013. Torin Kindopp ran a 16:32 at his freshman year Meet of Champions in 2018.
Kindopp, Velazquez and Allard all went on to win Division I championships later in their careers.
“That’s a meaningful statistic,” said Keene boys coach David Goldsmith. “These other guys had great careers and ended as champions. I think [Sturtz] understands tradition — and we’ve got a good one — and the recent history of over the last six years having those three guys, each one handing to the next an expectation of excellence. … It’s a meaningful thought to him.”
While Sturtz added his name to the list of successful Keene High runners, Monadnock freshman Peyton Joslyn (19th, 16:42) and Fall Mountain freshman Jenna Fillian (23rd, 20:05) forged their own path, both becoming the first freshmen in their respective programs to qualify for the New England Championships, according to their coaches.
Fillian’s face lit up when she heard the news.
“It feels amazing,” Fillian said. “I was definitely trying to get up top. I wasn’t expecting to get into New Englands, but it feels great.”
Keene senior Reagan Hoy will join the three local freshmen in qualifying for New Englands, which will run next Saturday at Ponaganset High School in North Scituate, R.I.
Hoy finished eighth in 19:19 — breaking her personal best by one second, she said.
“I wanted to break 19,” Hoy said. “But I’m really proud of my place. Running really depends on the weather and just the day. Today was a little warmer, so I think my time for fine for how today was.”
The temperature in Hudson was in the mid-70s with the sun beating down when the girls kicked off their race.
The top six teams in each of the boys and girls races, as well as the top 25 individual finishers in each race, qualified for New Englands. The Keene girls team — despite various injuries that saw some runners bump up two or three places — felt they had a chance to qualify as a team, but the Blackbirds finished seventh with 223 points, one spot out of qualification.
Hoy was the only Keene runner to finish in the top 45. Her sister, Ella Hoy, finished 47th in 21:06. Junior Lillian Hansen finished 55th in 21:22, freshman Lily Runez — who fell during the race — finished 77th in 21:53 and sophomore Gillian Frink rounded out the scoring with a 92nd place finish in 22:43.
“A lot of the kids are young, they’re learning,” said Keene girls head coach Bill Derry. “That’s what today was about, more than anything else. … I really respect these kids for working hard and going after it despite [the injuries].”
Conant finished 10th as a team with 258 points and Monadnock finished 12th with 271 points.
Monadnock freshman Sadie Gibson finished 26th in 20:20 — just one spot out of qualification for New Englands. She was about three seconds behind the 25th-place finisher.
“Missing by one spot is tough,” said Monadnock coach Clint Joslyn. “But it’s a good place to set goals for next year. It was a good day for her.”
Monadnock junior Alyssa Hall finished 35th in 20:48, freshman Summer Bentley finished 80th in 22:11, senior Anna Bentley finished 90th in 22:41 and freshman Sophie Manlove finished 105th in 23:07.
“I think it was a good way to cap off the season,” said Coach Joslyn. “Definitely performed better this week than we did last week.”
Conant senior Kylie Aho led the Orioles with a 31st place finish in 20:41.
On the boys side, Fall Mountain is the only local school that ran as a team, and the Wildcats finished 16th. Junior Ben Tetu led Fall Mountain, finishing in 49th place at 17:20.
Just ahead of him was Monadnock junior Jace Joslyn, who placed 48th in 17:18. Monadnock’s third runner — sophomore Carlton Lampinen — finished 77th in 17:53.
Neither Keene nor Monadnock boys had enough runners to score as a team. Sturtz was Keene’s only runner while Peyton Joslyn was one of three for the Huskies.
Both those guys will be moving on to New Englands, along with Hoy and Fillian on the girls side.
“It’s pretty amazing,” said Peyton Joslyn of qualifying for the New England Championships. “First mile wasn’t so good [today], so when I saw the timer, I tried to pick it up to what I thought was a pretty good pace, then the last mile I just gave it my all and tried to finish as best as I could.”
“It feels really good,” Sturtz said. “That was one of my goals at the beginning of the season, so it feels good to accomplish. … Definitely felt like a good race. Definitely felt like I put a lot out there.”
Coe-Brown took the boys team title, scoring just 70 points. Gilford senior Patrick Gandini won the race over Lebanon senior Birhanu Harriman by a fraction of a second. The two finished at 15:05.2 and 15:05.4, respectively.
Hanover won the girls race with 86 points, while Portsmouth Christian senior Brianna Malone won the individual race in 18:04 — 46 seconds faster than the second-place finisher.
Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the previous freshman Meet of Champions records for the Keene boys cross country program.
