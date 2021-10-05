SWANZEY — Not one, not two, but three goals from freshman Bailee Soucia helped put the Monadnock girls soccer team over Division IV Hinsdale, 8-1, Tuesday in Swanzey.
Soucia scored her first two goals within 45 seconds of each other in the 37th minute. Soucia's third came in the 57th minute.
"Coach told me to aim for the post and I did and it worked," Soucia said. "It felt really good. The adrenaline just kicked in. Once one [goal] happened, I just went and got the other one."
"[Bailee] is going to be someone to really look for in the coming years," said Monadnock head coach Rich Hirtle. "She's got attention to the ball. She wants the ball. She could've had five goals by herself today. I'm proud of her."
Trista Faulkner also impressed, scoring twice for the Huskies.
"She's very remarkable," Hirtle said. "She's strategic. She really sets up her shot.
"Trista has a mean shot," Hirtle continued, adding he was preaching accuracy over power on Tuesday.
Shaylee Branon, Emma Toscano and Amanda Roy also scored for the Huskies.
Megan Roberts scored Hinsdale's lone goal in the 47th minute.
Soucia and Faulkner — along with the rest of the Monadnock offense — created a plethora of scoring chances throughout the game. They cashed in on some, but couldn't finish on some other good looks on the net.
"We just have to be able to find the open side of the keeper and not play catch with them too much," Hirtle said, acknowledging the strong play of Hinsdale goalie Jenna Emery.
Emery — just a freshman — was a big reason the score didn't get out of hand any earlier, making a handful of point-blank saves for the Pacers.
"The future is bright in that aspect," said Hinsdale head coach Sam Kilelee of his goalie. "She's never really played [goalie] before either, so we're kind of learning on the fly and she's doing a great job for us."
Despite a sluggish start on both sides, Branon found some space in front of the net off a cross from Emma Onduso in the fifth minute to start the scoring.
It picked up from there, and Monadnock started winning the 50-50 balls at midfield to keep the offensive pressure on Hinsdale's defense. By the 29th minute, Monadnock was ahead 3-0.
"We were looking to speed up communication," Hirtle said. "A good communication level just was not being executed in the first 15 minutes. Once I started rolling in new players, they got the message out there and it got better. The chances, the through balls, the crosses."
Soucia added two quick goals in the final minute of the half, and Monadnock had a 5-0 lead at the break.
Toscano scored her goal just four minutes into the second half off a feed from Grace Furze, and the Huskies were off and running.
"We came out with a game plan and we executed the game plan," Hirtle said. "I thought we kept the high pressure in the attacking half, ultimately creating multiple scoring chances."
A few minutes after Toscano's goal, the Pacers started moving the ball well in front of the net, eventually getting it to Megan Roberts who put Hinsdale on the board.
"We played much better in the second half," Kilelee said. "I thought the first half we were kind of lackadaisical. We didn't follow the game plan and [Monadnock] took a 5-0 lead on us pretty quickly.
"That team's very good," Kilelee added. "Much improved from years past."
Emma Loudermilk started the game in net for Monadnock before Emma Onduso took over for the final 12 minutes with the Huskies up 7-1.
Amanda Roy snuck one past Emery in the 77th minute to cap off the scoring.
Monadnock (4-5-1) hosts Trinity (8-0-1) Thursday, while Hinsdale (5-7) hosts Epping (4-6) Saturday for their Homecoming game.