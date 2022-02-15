DURHAM — When you shoot 14-of-16 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter, that's generally a pretty good thing, right?
The free throws were the difference for the ConVal boys basketball team in a 58-47 win over Pelham in the NHIAA Division II semifinal Tuesday night at Oyster River High School in Durham.
Senior Austin Knight went to the free throw line four times in the final quarter, hitting 7-of-8 down the stretch. ConVal hit 21-of-25 free throws on the night (84 percent).
“Coach is always honest about free throws,” Knight said. “We’ll probably shoot 30 a practice or so. They missed a lot of free throws, and we were making a lot, and that was a big part of the game. I like the pressure; I live for that.”
The win sends ConVal to the D-II title game for the first time since 2020, when the tournament was suspended early due to the COVID pandemic. The Cougars have not played in a championship game since 2000, losing to Goffstown in that game, 47-44.
Down 45-44 with about two minutes to play on Tuesday night, ConVal senior Christian Buffum (six points) hit a layup — which ended up being the game-winning bucket — then hit two free throws to put ConVal ahead 48-45 in the final minutes.
Knight went to the line and hit his third and fourth free throws of the quarter, putting ConVal up by five with 1:33 to play, forcing a Pelham timeout.
“Austin was money,” said ConVal coach Jason Starr. “He had us on his shoulders for a little while there. You could tell he wanted all that pressure. He was calling for it, for sure.”
Knight went to the line twice more in that final 1:33, hitting all but one free throw. Senior Malachi Page (nine points) rebounded Knight’s only missed free throw of the quarter, and Pelham had to foul again immediately.
Page put the Cougars up, 52-45, Knight hit two more free throws with 27.1 one of the clock, then junior Joe Gutwein (11 points) finished the job with two more free throws as the dagger with 25 seconds to play, and the ConVal crowd started to feel the win, showing its appreciation for the athletes’ efforts with a standing ovation.
Gutwein went 4-for-4 from the free throw line in the final quarter.
“That’s something we’ve really worked on after the Sanborn scare [in the quarterfinals],” said ConVal coach Jason Starr. “We really worked on how to close out a game … so it was kind of familiar to us.”
ConVal’s defense cracked down in the fourth quarter, particularly in the final minutes, coming up with four consecutive defensive stops to keep the Pythons off the board down the stretch.
“There are some really good guards over there, so our plan was to contain them as best we can,” Knight said. “I thought we did a pretty good job at it.
“We’re built on defense,” Knight added. “Everything starts on the defensive end, and it shows.”
The teams were neck-and-neck leading up to those final minutes, as neither team could pull away until that point. It looked like Pelham had an opportunity to pull away in the final minutes of the third quarter after ConVal’s offense went ice cold, but a three-pointer from Knight at the buzzer completely turned things around.
“That was huge,” Knight said. “As soon as he called the play, I just thought in my head, ‘I’m going to catch this and make it,’ and I did. That really gave us the momentum going into the fourth. We were all hyped up after that.”
“We were kind of down and not feeling the best,” Starr said. “Austin hit that 30-footer and these guys were feeling good after that. We’ve talked all year about how our defense leads to our offense; I think our offense led to getting us emotional and playing good defense. I think that three really got us going. That was a big turning point in the game, for sure.”
The teams stayed close in the fourth quarter, until the quick 6-0 run from Buffum and Knight, then the free throws got the job done.
ConVal senior Owen McGuire finished with 11 points in the win, the third Cougar with double digit scoring.
Jake McGlinchey led the Pythons with 21 points.
While ConVal was hitting its free throws, Pelham struggled all night form the line, shooting just 5-for-12 (41.6 percent).
“We missed I don’t know how many free throws and layups today,” said Pelham coach Mike Larson. “They made all their free throws down the stretch, hats off to them. They made them, we did not. At the end of the day, they came out and executed plays and made shots, and we did not. They were automatic in the end.”
The Cougars will face No. 1 Souhegan in the championship game after the Sabers beat Lebanon, 41-32, in the other D-II semifinal, which was also played Tuesday night.
Souhegan beat ConVal, 45-42, earlier this season.
The D-II state championship will be Sunday at 1 p.m. at the University of New Hampshire.
“We’re happy about this win, but once it’s the next day, we’re on to the next game,” Knight said. “We focus on that, and we’re going to be ready.”
“Job’s still not done,” Starr said. “We’ve got a big one Sunday. We’re really excited for that one.”