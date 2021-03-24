EASTON, Mass. — Franklin Pierce freshman Maria Penalver Aguilo of the women’s tennis team has been named NE10 Rookie of the Week, for the week ending on March 21, as announced on Tuesday afternoon by the Conference office, according to a press release.
Penalver Aguilo went 2-0 at first singles and 2-0 at second doubles. On Wednesday against Stonehill, she won 7-5 at second doubles and notched a 6-2, 6-2 win at first singles. On Sunday against Saint Anselm, she won 6-2 at second doubles and 6-0, 6-3 at first singles.
On the season, Penalver Aguilo is 3-0 at first singles and 3-0 in doubles play as well.
The Ravens are scheduled to return to action on Wednesday, March 24 at Southern New Hampshire at 3 p.m.