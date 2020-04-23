Franklin Pierce University junior Hugo Arlabosse, of Marseille, France, has earned the men’s track and field Sport Excellence Award from the Northeast-10 Conference, it was announced Wednesday.
In order to be nominated to receive the recognition, Arlabosse met the criteria of participating in at least half of the team’s competitions as a starter or significant contributor, achieved a 3.30 cumulative GPA (on a 4.0 scale) and completed at least one academic year at FPU.
The award winner is chosen by the vote of a committee of athletic administrators and faculty athletic representatives. One nominee is selected in each individual sport for the award.