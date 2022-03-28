RINDGE — It was a busy, yet memorable weekend for Franklin Pierce softball, improving to a program best 14-0 start to the 2022 season with wins in back-to-back conference double-header matchups. The weekend victories were only partial cause for celebration, as graduate student Gina Hinckley hit major program milestones by becoming the Franklin Pierce softball all-time leader in both home runs (21), as well as RBIs (68).
The two records were officially broken in the matchups against NE10 opponent Saint Michael’s this past Saturday, with Hinckley hitting three total home runs on the day, which was good for seven RBIs. In the pair of games, Hinckley also set new single-game personal bests with two home runs in game one (previously one homerun a total of 16 times), and six RBIs in game two (previously five RBIs).
Hinckley, in her fifth season, leap-frogs previous record holder Erin Wood, who played from 2014-16, after occupying the second best all-time slot from last season.
In the RBI category, Hinckley has jumped all the way from ninth all-time since the start of the season, passing Jessica Furtado, who played from 2010-13, for the all-time lead.
This season, the Ravens first baseman has a total of five home runs and 17 RBIs for the team lead in both categories.