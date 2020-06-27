Franklin Pierce sophomore men’s cross country and track and field athlete Riley Fenoff was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-America Third Team.
In order to be eligible for selection, one must own a 3.30 cumulative GPA or higher, be at least a sophomore in academic standing and be a starter or significant contributor athletically.
These awards are voted on by sports information directors in the district and nation.
Fenoff becomes just the second athlete in program history to earn the honor, joining Martin Gradijan (2018). The sophomore is the third Raven to receive Academic All-America accolades this year, joining Yannik Felber and Niklas Laudahn of the men’s soccer program.
As a biology, Fenoff has posted 4.0 GPA through his first four semesters at the school studying biology.
During the indoor track and field season, Fenoff earned All-East Region honors as part of the distance medley relay team, that also medaled at the NE10 Championships.
In the cross country season, Fenoff earned All-East Region honors by finishing 18th at the East Region, while also earning All-NE10 honors by finishing 13th at the NE10 Championship.