The Northeast-10 Conference released its 2021 Volleyball Preseason Coaches’ Poll on Friday afternoon, with the Franklin Pierce University women’s volleyball squad checking in at the number eight spot, tying with Le Moyne, after earning 85 points.
The 2018 and 2019 NE10 runner-up American International earned the top spot amongst the 14 conference teams, followed by the defending NE10 Tournament Champions, Bentley at No. 2, Saint Anselm at No. 3, New Haven at No. 4, Stonehill at No. 5, Adelphi at No. 6 and Southern Connecticut State at No. 7. Southern New Hampshire sits behind Franklin Pierce and Le Moyne in the No. 10 spot, with Saint Rose, Pace, Assumption and Saint Michael’s coming in at No. 11, No. 12, No. 13 and No. 14, respectively.
During the 2019 season, the Crimson and Gray completed the season with a 13-12 mark, while going 7-6 in conference play. The Ravens made their first NE10 Championship appearance since the 2016 season, reaching the quarterfinals.
Franklin Pierce will begin its 2021 season with the Ram Fest at West Chester University. The Ravens will play in two matches on Friday, Sept. 3, and two matches on Saturday, September 4. The home opener is slated for Tuesday, September 21, against Saint Michael’s at the Fieldhouse.
NE-10 Women’s Volleyball Preseason Coaches’ Poll
1. American International
2. Bentley
3. Saint Anselm
4. New Haven
5. Stonehill
6. Adelphi
7. Southern Connecticut State
8. Franklin Pierce
8. Le Moyne
10. Southern New Hampshire
11. Saint Rose
12. Pace
13. Assumption
14. Saint Michael’s