After claiming the 2020-21 Northeast-10 Championship Title, the Franklin Pierce women’s tennis team has been picked to finish first in the league for the 2021 fall season, the NE10 announced Monday.
The Ravens earned 99 points and nine first-place votes in the NE10 Women’s Tennis Coaches’ Poll to receive the top spot out of 11 teams, holding off Adelphi (88 points, one first-place vote) and Stonehill (78 points, one first-place vote) in second and third place, respectively.
During the 20201-21 spring season, the Crimson and Gray went 14-1 overall, including a perfect 9-0 mark in conference play. Franklin Pierce not only collected its first NE10 Title in the season, but made its first-ever NCAA Championship appearance, reaching the quarterfinals. The squad’s only loss of the year came against Barry in the NCAA Championship Quarterfinals match.
Franklin Pierce will begin its 2021 fall campaign with a trip to Endicott on Thursday, Sept. 2, under first-year head coach Alejandro Andres. The Ravens will begin conference play at AIC on Saturday, Sept. 11.
NE-10 Women’s Tennis Preseason Coaches’ Poll
1. Franklin Pierce
2. Adelphi
3. Stonehill
4. Le Moyne
5. Southern New Hampshire
6. New Haven
7. Assumption
8. Bentley
9. American International
10. Saint Anselm
11. Saint Michael’s