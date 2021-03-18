RINDGE — The Franklin Pierce women’s tennis team swiftly dealt with Stonehill College, the two-time defending Northeast-10 Conference champions, at home on Wednesday. The Ravens dispatched the Skyhawks in under two hours, rolling to a 4-0 win in NE-10 Conference play.
With the win, Franklin Pierce improves to 2-0 (2-0 NE10), while Stonehill falls to 1-1 (1-1 NE10).
Franklin Pierce opened play by winning all three doubles matches to claim the first point of the afternoon. First doubles went in the books first, with graduate student Himani Mor and sophomore Liria Loria rolling to a 6-2 win.
Third doubles followed, with a 6-2 score line as well, as graduate student Estela Carra and freshman Zoe Asterio Correa triumphed to wrap up the doubles point for the Ravens.
Franklin Pierce added a 7-5 win at second doubles as well, courtesy of freshman Maria Penalver Aguilo and sophomore Laura Alvarez Tello.
The doubles wins left the Ravens needing to win just three of six singles contests to wrap things up, and they did so in short order.
Loria got things started at fourth singles with a 6-2, 6-2 win. At second singles, Mor rolled, 6-0, 6-4. Penalver Aguilo closed out the match at first singles when she finished off a 6-2, 6-2 win.
At third singles, Alvarez Tello had taken the first set, 7-5, but was down 4-1 in the second set when the match was stopped because Franklin Pierce had wrapped up the team win.
The Ravens return to action on Sunday, when they host Saint Anselm at 1 p.m.