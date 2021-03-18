EASTON, Mass. — The Franklin Pierce University women’s lacrosse team made a statement to open its season Wednesday afternoon on the road at Stonehill.
Back on the field for the first time in more than a year, the Ravens ran up a 20-12 victory over the Skyhawks in Northeast-10 Conference play. It marked Franklin Pierce’s first-ever win over Stonehill in the 23rd all-time meeting between the two.
Junior attack Savannah Ernst led the way with five goals and three assists, while senior attack Caroline Lounsbury added five goals of her own.
Stonehill scored the first two goals of the afternoon, before Ernst threw a free-position shot to the back of the net 2:27 in to put the Ravens on the board.
Still, Stonehill scored four of the first five goals. The Skyhawks held a 5-3 lead just shy of eight minutes into the contest — and then the Ravens took control.
Franklin Pierce took the lead just under 11 minutes into the game when junior Megyn Ayotte scored an unassisted goal, which marked the Ravens’ third straight goal.
Franklin Pierce never lost the lead the rest of the way.
Sophomore goalkeeper Erin Blake made seven saves against 19 shots to pick up the win (1-0) in net for Franklin Pierce.
The Ravens next compete Saturday at 2 p.m. against Bentley at Sodexo Field in Rindge.