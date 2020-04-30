Franklin Pierce women’s hockey senior defenseman Bridgette Prentiss was selected by the Metropolitan Riveters, a professional women’s ice hockey team based in Monmouth Junction, N.J., in Wednesday night’s National Women’s Hockey League Entry Draft.
“I’m very excited and thankful for the opportunity to continue my hockey career,” Prentiss said. “I want to thank all my coaches, especially Coach Stockdale, my teammates, and my family, who have all helped me reach my goal of playing professional hockey. I would not be where I am today without them! I can’t wait to see what my future as a Riveter has in store!”
In her senior year, Prentiss was named New England Women’s Hockey Alliance Defender of the Year. She also was recognized with All-NEWHA First Team honors, her second straight season earning that recognition and third of her career.
On an overall and per-game basis Prentiss was the league’s leading scorer, finishing the season with 45 points in 31 games, 1.45 points per game. She scored 19 goals and chipped in a league-best 26 assists. Prentiss finished 11th in the country in points per game and was tied for first in power-play goals with 13.
“I’m very happy for Bridgette and so proud of her earning this opportunity,” Franklin Pierce head coach David Stockdale said. “Her growth as a player and a leader over the course of her career has been exceptional, culminating in a very special senior season. She has meant so much to our program and has set a standard for all others to strive for. I can’t wait to watch her begin this next chapter in her career.”
Prentiss leaves a lasting legacy at the school and the program will look to build upon the program best 21-win season it had last season with her leading the charge.
The NWHL’s season is slated to begin in October.