EASTON, Mass. — Sophomore Julieth Nwosu of the Franklin Pierce University women’s track & field team has been named Northeast-10 Conference Field Rookie of the Week, for the week ending on April 4, it was announced Tuesday afternoon by the league office.
On Saturday, at the Yellow Jacket Invitational at American International, Nwosu finished first in the shot put (13.33m) and placed second in the discus (34.65m). The shot put mark established a new program record.
In addition, graduate student Bethaney Donnelly was selected to the NE10 Weekly Honor Roll. She was in action at Southern Connecticut State Saturday at the Wilton Wright Invitational, where she finished second in the 3,000 meters, with a time of 10:26.91.