COLCHESTER, Vt. — As the calendar turned to April, the Franklin Pierce University women’s tennis team carried its strong start into the final month of the regular season on Wednesday afternoon.
This time, the Ravens hit the road to take on the Saint Michael’s Purple Knights and earned a 7-0 win in Northeast-10 Conference play. Three Ravens recorded clean sweeps in their singles matches and the team surrendered just five games across seven matches on the day.
With the win, Franklin Pierce improved to 6-0 (6-0 NE10), while Saint Michael’s fell to 0-3 (0-3 NE10).