MANCHESTER — The Franklin Pierce University women’s tennis team needed only about 70 minutes to take care of Saint Anselm, as it rolled to a 4-0 victory in the Northeast-10 Conference match. It was the team’s fourth shutout in five matches to start the season.
With the win, Franklin Pierce improves to 5-0 (5-0 NE10), while Saint Anselm falls to 0-4 (0-4 NE10).
The Ravens opened with a trio of quick doubles victories to claim the doubles point. It was a clean, 6-0 sweep at first doubles for graduate student Himani Mor and sophomore Liria Loria.
The other two doubles matches were both 6-1 finals, as freshman Maria Penalver Aguilo and sophomore Laura Alvarez Tello prevailed, and sophomore Jillian Pagliuca and freshman Zoe Asterio Correa won third doubles.
The Ravens added a trio of quick singles victories to finish off the match in a hurry. At sixth singles, Pagliuca breezed, 6-1, 6-0. At fourth singles, it was also a 6-1, 6-0 victory, as Alvarez Tello rolled. Asterio Correa made it three straight 6-1, 6-0 triumphs, as she cruised at fifth singles to close out the match.
Loria had opened up an early 2-0 lead at third singles, but the match was abandoned after the team contest was decided.
The Ravens are scheduled to return to action on Wednesday, April 7 at Saint Michael’s at 3 p.m.