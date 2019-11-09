MANSFIELD, Mass. — For the second straight season, senior forward Veronica Marques, of Sao Paulo, Brazil, of the Franklin Pierce University women’s soccer team has been named to the All-Northeast-10 Conference First Team, as announced Friday by the league office.
She headlined two All-Conference selections for the Ravens, as sophomore midfielder Jessica Magerman, of Bellingham, Mass., landed on the All-NE10 Third Team. In addition, freshman midfielder Camille Sahirul, of North Haven, Conn., was selected to the league’s All-Rookie Team, to give Franklin Pierce a total of three honorees in the NE10’s season-end awards.
For Marques, it is the second All-NE10 accolade of her career, as she took home NE10 Player of the Year and All-NE10 First Team honors a year ago. Magerman and Sahirul both earn their first career NE10 plaudits.
Marques started in 15 games for the Ravens and led the team in scoring with 17 points on six goals and five assists. The 17 points is currently tied for 10th in the NE10, while the six goals is tied for 13th and the five assists is tied for seventh. Marques attempted 74 shots, including 41 on goal, and tallied one game-winning goal along the way.
Magerman was the third of three Ravens to tally double-digit points on the season, as she finished with 13, on five goals and three assists, after playing in all 16 games. The 13 points is good enough to tie for 19th in the NE10, while the five goals is tied for 17th. Magerman attempted 33 shots on the season, including 16 on goal, with one game-winning goal.
Sahirul played in all 16 games as well, in the midfield for the Ravens. She chalked up two assists in her freshman campaign, and attempted nine shots along the way, including six on goal.