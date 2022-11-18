Junior Hailey Goodman of the Franklin Pierce women's soccer team runs for the ball during the Ravens' NCAA Division II first round matchup against Southern New Hampshire on Nov. 11 at Sodexo Field in Rindge. The Ravens beat Saint Rose in the third round of the NCAA tournament Friday night in Albany.
ALBANY, N.Y. — Just 2:22 into the first overtime period, junior Hailey Goodman found the back of the net to give the Franklin Pierce women’s team a one-goal lead over host Saint Rose.
There was still nearly 18 minutes of soccer to be played — as the teams play two 10-minute overtime periods — but the Franklin Pierce defense held strong as the Ravens advanced to the NCAA Division II quarterfinals with a 2-1 overtime win over Saint Rose Friday in Albany.
It was Goodman’s first goal since Oct. 5, 2021.
With the victory, the Ravens (16-3-3) claim the East Region title for the first time since 2007. Franklin Pierce — ranked No. 14 in the nation — will play second-ranked West Chester (21-0-1) in the quarterfinals Sunday at 3 p.m. back in Albany.
The Franklin Pierce women join the school’s No. 1-ranked men’s team in the national quarterfinal round this weekend. It is also the first time both teams have advanced this far since 2007, when the men claimed the national title and the women finished as runners-up. Franklin Pierce is the first school since West Texas A&M in 2018 to see both its men’s and women’s soccer programs through to the quarterfinal round of the NCAA Championship.
Franklin Pierce sophomore Delaney Farinha kicked off the scoring in the 38th minute to give the Ravens the lead late in the first half. But Saint Rose graduate student Kaelyn Britt responded just 1:29 later, and the teams were deadlocked at halftime.
After a scoreless second half, the teams went into overtime and Goodman was quick to give the Ravens the lead. But they still had to hold the lead.
The defense stepped up, only allowing Saint Rose to take one shot for the remainder of the game — which went wide left in the 96th minute — and the Ravens completed the upset over the No. 6 team in the nation.
Sophomore goalkeeper Emilie Fox finished with six saves on seven shots in front of the Franklin Pierce net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.