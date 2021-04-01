RINDGE — Junior Savannah Ernst went for five points on four goals and an assist on Wednesday night, while junior Morgan Baxendale and senior Caroline Lounsbury added two goals apiece, but it would not quite be enough for the Franklin Pierce University women’s lacrosse team to pull off an upset at Sodexo Field.
Instead, No. 14 Bentley hung on for an 11-9 Northeast-10 Conference victory.
With the loss, Franklin Pierce falls to 2-1 (2-1 NE10), while Bentley improves to 3-0 (3-0 NE10).
Bentley opened the contest by scoring four of the first five goals, over a span of nearly 15 minutes, but Franklin Pierce battled back heading into the halftime break.
Over the final 13 minutes of the opening period, the Ravens scored four out of six goals and closed the deficit to 6-5 heading into halftime.
Bentley surged early in the second half, striking for four of the stanza’s first five goals over a stretch of just over 12 minutes.
Franklin Pierce set off on the comeback trail from there. Over a span of 5:12 after the midpoint of the half, the Ravens put home three straight free-position goals to get within one, 10-9 with 7:21 remaining.
Despite strong defense, Bentley was ultimately the next to break through, scoring the insurance goal and eventually ran out the clock on the 11-9 victory.
Graduate student Sarah Waldrep led the way with three ground balls and caused a pair of turnovers as well.
Sophomore Erin Blake made a career-high eight saves against 19 shots in net for the Ravens, but suffered the loss (1-1).
The Ravens are scheduled to return to action on Saturday, April 3, when they travel to Southern New Hampshire for an 11 a.m. start.