WINCHENDON, Mass. — It had to be against Saint Anselm.
It was ALWAYS going to be against Saint Anselm.
Who else, frankly, could it have been against?
For its first seven seasons, the Franklin Pierce University women’s ice hockey team could manage just one tie against its intrastate rivals (0-21-1), including a quartet of postseason losses. In the eighth year, the Ravens finally got in the win column in the series. On Saturday night at the Jason Ritchie Ice Arena, to cap Year 10, Franklin Pierce took care of the Hawks, 1-0, with the New England Women’s Hockey Alliance trophy on the line.
A solitary power-play goal was all that was in it in the NEWHA title game. Junior Ava Kison cashed in on the first power-play chance of the night, at the 8:42 mark of the first period.
From there, sophomore goaltender Suzette Faucher got to work at the other end of the ice to make the tally stand up. Three straight shutouts, including two in the NEWHA tournament, backstopped the Ravens to the top seed and then the title, and earned Faucher (15-3-1) the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player honors after a 26-save outing in the championship tilt.
Despite only the one goal, the game was not without its drama. The Franklin Pierce penalty kill — which finished the season at 89.9 percent (10-for-11), a number that is somehow good for only fourth-best of the program’s nine full seasons — got a workout in protecting the lead over the final 50 minutes of the contest. The Ravens killed off a trio of penalties after Kison’s goal in the first, took care of two more in the second, and were called on twice more in the first half of the third period.
Franklin Pierce managed to hold third-seeded Saint Anselm to just 26 shots on the night, despite the plethora of power-play opportunities. In fact, the Hawks piled up nearly half their shots (12 of their 26) while they had the advantage, and were limited to just 14 shots otherwise. The Ravens picked up 18 blocked shots along the way, to help keep the pressure off Faucher in the crease.
The Ravens put on a clinic in the closing minutes, when Saint Anselm was trying to get junior goaltender Allie Kelley to the bench for the extra attacker. The Hawks called their timeout with 2:11 still to play, but sophomore Geno Hendrickson won the ensuing faceoff in the Saint Anselm end, and Franklin Pierce went to work. The Ravens put three shots on target over the next minute and kept Kelley largely planted in the crease. The Hawks finally got her to the bench when Franklin Pierce called its timeout ahead of a defensive-zone draw with just 13 seconds to play.
By then, it was too late. There was one final blocked shot in the dying seconds for good measure, before the Ravens came streaming off the bench in celebration.
Not to be lost in the trophy celebrations, the win was the 22nd of the season for Franklin Pierce (22-9-1), which established a new program record. Saint Anselm concluded its campaign at 16-13-3.