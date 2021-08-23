Camden Morrison, an alum of the Franklin Pierce University women’s golf program, was in action in the Golden State over the weekend, at Stage I of the LPGA Qualifying Tournament. Morrison put together a four-round total of 287 (-1), which was good enough to tie for 49th in the 339-golfer field. The result put Morrison through to Stage II in late October.
The LPGA Qualifying Tournament is a three-stage process, which determines priority ranking and eligibility for both the LPGA Tour and its development tour, the Symetra Tour. The top 95 finishers in Stage I advanced through to October’s Stage II. The top golfers from Stage II will advance to play in December’s Q-Series, a two-tournament event which will determine status for the 2022 LPGA and Symetra Tours.
Stage I was held at a trio of par-72 courses in southern California. Morrison opened her week in style with a Thursday 69 (-3) at Shadow Ridge Golf Club and was able to more or less tread water from there to punch her ticket through to Stage II. She followed with a 73 (+1) on Friday at the Dinah Shore Tournament course and a 71 (-1) at the Pete Dye Resort Course on Saturday, to stand at -3 after the field had made its way through the tournament’s three-course rotation.
The 137 golfers who made the 54-hole cut (+3) converged on Dinah Shore for Sunday’s final round. Morrison carded a Sunday 74 (+2) to round out her four-day total of 287 (-1). The score put her four shots inside the cutoff for Stage II qualification, which settled at 95 golfers at +3 or better.
Amateur Gina Kim, a rising senior at Duke, took home Stage I medalist honors, as she put together a score line of 71-69-66-67--273 (-15) to claim a one-shot victory over Huize Lian of China (65-70-67-72--274). Stage I featured golfers from 36 states and 43 countries.
Stage II of the LPGA Qualifying Tournament is set for Oct. 21-24 in Venice, Fla.