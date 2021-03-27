OPKINTON, N.H. — The Franklin Pierce University women’s cross country team hosted the ninth annual Bruce Kirsh Cross Country Cup on Friday afternoon against Saint Michael’s. The Ravens came out with a win over Saint Michael’s at Houston Fields, 24-32.
Leading the pack and finishing in first in her maiden voyage as a Raven was graduate student Bethany Donnelly, who finished the race in 18:46 to set a new program 5k record.
Freshman Meghan Sheline made a strong debut with the team as well, as she finished in 21:10 and accomplished a fifth-place finish.
Following Sheline was graduate student Marisa Carbone in sixth at 21:28, and junior Alana Thompson in seventh at 21:31.
Senior Sara Joyce came across the line in 22:30 to finish the day in ninth in Franklin Pierce’s fifth and final scoring position.
In all, the Ravens made the best of their only scheduled cross country meet of the year. The program will turn its attention to track & field season, which is scheduled to begin on Saturday, April 3, at Southern Connecticut State.