RINDGE — Trailing by 11 at halftime and by four through three quarters in its home opener on Wednesday night, the Franklin Pierce University women’s basketball team outscored Post, 39-19, in the second half to pull out a 60-51, non-conference victory at the Fieldhouse.
Junior guard Sophia Holmes (Oakland, Maine) led the way for the Ravens with 23 points, representing more than one-third of the team’s offensive output. She led three Franklin Pierce players in double digits, as sophomore forward Emma Carter (Bristol, Vt.) added 12 points and sophomore guard Rylee Skinner (Leominster, Mass.) chipped in 10 more.
Junior forward Taylor Williams led Post with 17 points.
With the win, Franklin Pierce improves to 2-1, while Post opens its season at 0-1.
Trailing 32-21 at the half, Franklin Pierce put home the first three field goals of the third quarter to close the gap to 32-27 less than two minutes into the second half. The spurt kick-started a longer 17-4 run over a span of nearly eight minutes, as the Ravens jumped out to a 38-36 lead with 2:13 to play in the third quarter. Holmes had seven points in the run, while sophomore forward Izzy Lipinski (Farmington, Conn.) chipped in six more.
Post responded with eight of the quarter’s final 12 points to take a 44-40 lead into the fourth quarter.
Post pushed the lead out to 47-40 on a three-pointer by freshman guard Kiera Fernandes early in the fourth quarter, but the Eagles would go without another field goal for more than five-and-a-half minutes as Franklin Pierce began to make the game its own. The Ravens would briefly take the lead, at 50-49, on a pair of free throws by Holmes with 3:35 to play. Post went back in front on a jump shot from sophomore guard Katelyn Andres which broke the Eagles’ long scoring drought. Franklin Pierce reclaimed the lead for good on the very next possession, as Carter sank a pair of free throws. Holmes provided the dagger with a three-pointer with 99 seconds to play to make it 57-51, and the Ravens hit three of four free throws down the stretch to finish off the victory.
Holmes was 7-for-14 from the field, including 5-of-9 from long range. Carter went just 3-for-13 from the floor, but nailed all six of her free throws to finish with 12 points. Junior forward Freya Cooney (Woodbridge, England) led the Ravens with eight rebounds. Franklin Pierce shot 39.2 percent from the floor (20-for-51), including 35.7 percent from three-point distance (5-for-14) on the night.
For Post, it was Williams who did the heavy lifting, with 17 points on 7-for-19 from the field, while adding nine rebounds, including seven at the offensive end. Junior Hannah Benac added 11 points on 4-for-11 shooting and chipped in six rebounds as well. The Eagles finished 20-for-58 from the floor (34.5 percent), and just 7-for-26 from behind the arc (26.9 percent).
The Ravens return to the court on Saturday when they return home to host Wilmington (Del.) in a non-conference contest. Game time is set for 4 p.m. at the Fieldhouse.