FPU’s Izzy Lipinski earns CoSIDA Academic All-District Honors
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Junior forward Izzy Lipinski of the Franklin Pierce University women’s basketball team has been named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District I First Team, as announced Thursday by CoSIDA (College Sports Information Directors of America). As a result of the selection, Lipinski will also advance to the Academic All-America ballot.
To be eligible for selection, each student-athlete must own a 3.30 cumulative grade-point average or higher, be at least a sophomore in academic standing and be a starter or significant contributor athletically. The Academic All-District and All-America teams are voted on by sports information directors in the district and nation, respectively.
For the winter 2020-21 season, criteria was altered to allow student-athletes to be nominated based on their career body of work, rather than just the 2020-21 campaign. This temporary change was made due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It is the first career Academic All-District honor for Lipinski, who earned Northeast-10 Conference All-Academic Team accolades in 2019-20.
For her career, Lipinski has appeared in 52 games for the Ravens, including 51 starts. She has averaged 14 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.7 steals and 1 block per game. Lipinski was an All-NE10 Second Team selection as a sophomore in 2019-20 and an NE10 All-Rookie Team pick as a freshman in 2018-19.
Academic All-America teams for basketball are slated to be announced Thursday, May 27.