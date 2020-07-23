The Franklin Pierce University volleyball team has been named as a recipient of the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s Team Academic Award for the 2019-20 academic year, as announced by the AVCA.
The AVCA Team Academic Award, which began in the 1992-93 academic year, honors collegiate and high school volleyball teams that display excellence in the classroom by maintaining at least a 3.30 cumulative team GPA on a 4.0 scale or a 4.10 cumulative team GPA on a 5.0 scale.
It marked the 10th time in the last 11 seasons Franklin Pierce has received the honor from the AVCA, and the team was one of 171 NCAA Division II programs to earn the accolade.
A total of 1313 college and high school programs collected the Team Academic Award, which broke the previous year’s record of 1130. The 171 Division II honorees was also a high-water mark.