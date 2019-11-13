RINDGE — In a must-win game to keep their playoff hopes alive, the Franklin Pierce University volleyball team came out firing behind the performance of senior middle hitter Abigail Garnhart to sweep Northeast-10 Conference opponent Southern New Hampshire University Penmen 3-0 (25-19, 25-19, 25-22) Tuesday evening in Rindge.
The win, the third in a row for Pierce and their fifth over their past six games, pushes them above .500 at 12-11 while they even their conference mark at 6-6. The setback, the second in a row, sends the Penmen to 14-11, 6-5 NE10.
Garnhart, of Colorado Springs, Colo., had 10 kills and an impressive .533 hitting percentage. Fellow middle, freshman Ingrid Lindstrom, of Dudley, Mass., compiled 11 kills, a .368 hitting percentage and a game-best four total blocks.
Reigning NE10 Rookie of the Week Mariah Robles, of West Covina, Calif., produced a squad-best 11 kills with four digs, three total blocks and two aces. Setter Mary Pease, of East Haddam, Conn., had 35 assists, nine, digs, five kills, two blocks and one ace. Freshman Tessa Brandt, of Foster, R.I., was the leading defender with 11 digs.
For the guest Penmen, Baylee Lippincott had a game-high 15 kills to go along with eight digs, one assist, and one block. She was the only SNHU player in double-figure kills.
In the match, the Ravens outhit SNHU .333 to .211 and out-blocked their opponents by three.
The Ravens end their regular season on Saturday with a Senior Day match-up against Assumption College at 1 p.m.