Franklin Pierce University men’s tennis senior Yuval Barak has earned his sport’s Elite 24 Award, which honors the student-athlete with the highest cumulative GPA participating at the final site of each NE-10 Championship.
Because of the pandemic there were no championships played this year so the award winners were determined by comparing the GPA of all student-athletes in the NE-10 on a sport-by-sport basis.
Barak was an All NE-10 Third Team selection in his junior season and put together a 4-6 singles record in the abbreviated 2019-20 season, 2-6 at first singles and 2-0 at second singles. In doubles play, he paired with Preston Gordon, and the duo was off to a 7-3 start to the season.
Prior to the season being cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns, the Ravens were 5-5 on the season as a team.