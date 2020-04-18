Franklin Pierce University men’s ice hockey senior captain Alex Lester was named to the New England Hockey Writers’ Association Division II/III All-Star Team, which was announced on Tuesday by the organization.
Lester is the only representative from the Northeast-10 Conference to be selected on the 19-player All-Star Team.
This past season Lester was the recipient of the Northeast-10 Conference Player of the Year award after leading the league with 40 points, 1.25 pointer per game. He added seven power-play goals and a game-winning goal in the season. He became Franklin Pierce’s all-time leader in goals (45), assists (57) and points (102). Lester is the first Ravens player to score 100 points in program history.
The senior pioneered the Ravens to a 16-12-4 record, the second consecutive year of setting a single season record in win total. Franklin Pierce also returned to the postseason for the first time in seven years and advanced to the NE-10 Conference Championship game for the second time in program history.