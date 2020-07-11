The Franklin Pierce University Department of Athletics had 327 student-athletes named to the Northeast-10 Conference Academic Honor Roll for the spring 2020 semester, announced this week by the Conference office.
The Academic Honor Roll acknowledges the commitment of NE10 student-athletes to excel in the classroom with three designations: Academic Excellence (4.0 GPA), Academic Distinction (3.50-3.99 GPA) and Academic Honors (3.00-3.49 GPA).
Franklin Pierce had 64 student-athletes earn perfect 4.0 GPAs last semester to earn Academic Excellence honors, the second-highest total among the 14 NE10 institutions. Those student-athletes were followed by 149 in the Academic Distinction category and 114 in the Academic Honors designation.
Across the board, all 14 NE10 schools had at least 60 percent of their student-athletes earn Academic Honor Roll accolades of some form. In all, 4419 student-athletes were recognized by the Conference, which represents 76 percent of the league’s student-athlete population. The figure included 580 NE10 student-athletes who earned perfect, 4.0 GPAs in the spring.
Franklin Pierce’s full list of honorees can be viewed at https://northeast10.org/academics/2019-20/Spring — 2020/Franklin — Pierce — University.pdf