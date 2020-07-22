Junior Hugo Arlabosse (Marseille, France) and sophomore Paola Brena (Queretaro, Mexico) of the Franklin Pierce University track and field program both earned All-Academic honors from the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
In addition, both the men’s and women’s teams were honored as All-Academic Teams by the USTFCCCA.
The USTFCCCA bestows All-Academic honors on those who compile a cumulative grade-point average of 3.25 or better and meet either the automatic or provisional NCAA Championships qualifying standards in an event during either the indoor or outdoor campaigns (only the indoor season was completed in 2019-20, due to the COVID-19 pandemic). To be honored as a team, a team must carry at least a 3.0 GPA.
The women’s team carried a 3.58 GPA and the men’s team sported a 3.55 GPA.