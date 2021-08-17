Franklin Pierce University’s men’s and women’s track & field programs have both earned the All-Academic Team award from the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) for the 2020-21 year, the school announced Tuesday.
In order to earn All-Academic Team accolades from the USTFCCCA, a program must have posted a cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.0 for the year.
Franklin Pierce’s women’s team earned the All-Academic Team award for the ninth straight year, and the Ravens have been honored in every year of the program’s existence. The team earned a 3.26 GPA in 2020-21.
Meanwhile, the men’s team picked up the accolade for the seventh straight year, with a team GPA of 3.31.