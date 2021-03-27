EASTON, Mass. — Franklin Pierce University student-athletes have garnered five Elite 24 awards from the Northeast-10 Conference, as announced over the course of recent weeks by the NE10, according to a press release.
Per the NE10: “The Elite 24 Award recognizes the student-athlete with the highest cumulative GPA participating at the finals site at each NE10 Championship. No fall or winter championships were played in 2020-21, but the Elite 24 winners have been determined by comparing the GPA of all NE10 student-athletes on a sport-by-sport basis.”
The Ravens took both the men’s and women’s soccer awards, thanks to graduate student Carlos Ferrando Felis (3.98 GPA) and junior Viridiana Vazquez Kloss (4.0 GPA), respectively.
It was a sweep of men’s and women’s cross country as well, with awards going to juniors Riley Fenoff (4.0 GPA) and Alena Masterson (4.0 GPA), respectively.
Graduate student Marisa Carbone (3.97 GPA) rounded out Franklin Pierce’s honorees by taking the award for women’s indoor track & field.
Felis is the first Franklin Pierce student-athlete to take home the Elite 24 award in men’s soccer.
It marked the first time Ravens women’s soccer has won an Elite 24 award as well, with Kloss being recognized.
Fenoff took the men’s cross country award for the second straight year.
Masterson is also a repeat winner on the women’s cross country front.
Carbone has been named to the NE10 Academic Honor Roll on seven occasions.