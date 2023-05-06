Five members of the Franklin Pierce softball team were recognized by the Northeast-10 Conference with year-end awards on Wednesday, highlighted by Ashley Cangiano, who was named Conference Player of the Year.
Cangiano joins senior Melissa Konopinski on the All-NE10 First Team. Fellow junior Haley Bigwood was also included as a Second Team honoree, while sophomores Lita Vorseth and Bella Williams each garnered Third Team recognition.
Cangiano, a junior from North Attleboro, Mass., is the first player in program history to receive top marks from the Northeast-10. This season, as a catcher, she led the conference in nearly every offensive category, including batting average (.444), on-base percentage (.537) and slugging percentage (.854).
Additionally, Cangiano also topped the leaderboards in total hits (64), runs (49), home runs (10) and RBI (54). Cangiano delivered a six RBI performance against Pace University, becoming the program’s all-time leader in career RBI. Along the way, the Raven junior also set program records in single season RBI, as well as single-game mark with eight against Saint Anselm College on April 19.
The Ravens finished the regular season at 32-17 before losing in the second round of the NE-10 tournament to Assumption 8-2 Thursday. The team now awaits a potential at-large bid to the Division II NCAA Tournament.
