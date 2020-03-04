LITTLE RIVER, S.C. — The Franklin Pierce University softball team has been on fire to start the year, winning nine of its first 10 games of the season.
Two more wins went into the books Tuesday on day three of the Fast Pitch Dreams Classic in Little River, S.C. The first was a close 2-1 victory over the Bearcats of Brescia University and the second an even closer game, a 4-3 win ending with a walk-off fielder’s choice in the bottom of the seventh inning against Chestnut Hill College in the teams second meeting in as many days.
In game one, FPU senior Amelia Mamone pitched the first four innings, and junior Cyrena Zemaitis came on to strike out eight of the nine batters she faced in three innings. Lexi Garcia’s sacrifice scored Maiah Lopez with the winning run in the bottom of the sixth.
In game two, the Ravens wiped out a 3-0 deficit and won it on a walkoff fielder’s choice. Madi Killebrew put a ball in play and Jess Rego scored. FPU finishes play today against Brescia and Barton College.
The Ravens are back in action Wednesday for two more games in the fourth and final day of the classic, facing Brescia and Barton College.