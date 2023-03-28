Late-game heroics were aplenty on both sides as the Franklin Pierce softball team split a non-conference doubleheader against Post University on Monday afternoon in Rindge — winning the opener 7-6 before losing 4-3.
In the opener, the Ravens (16-8) rallied back from an early four-run deficit to score three in the bottom of the seventh inning to walk off winners.
Trailing two runs entering the final frame, Ashley Cangiano got the rally started with a one-out double and was brought home by a two-run homer from the next batter, Haley Bigwood.
Lita Vorseth followed with another double and advanced to third on a single from Melissa Konopinski. That set up Ana Erikson for the game-winner, a double to left-center field.
Cangiano finished 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBI while Bigwood was 2-for-4 with three RBI. Sabrina Gonzalez and Abby Poirot combined for four innings of scoreless relief after starter Samantha Sylvester allowed six runs on six hits over three innings.
In the finale, Post (2-17) would charge ahead again, taking a 2-0 lead after two frames on a pair of solo home runs.
Bella Williams evened the score in the sixth with a solo home run to make it 2-2, but Post scored on a two-run double to regain the advantage in the final frame.
The Ravens brought the winning run to the plate in the bottom of the seventh after Susannah Campos knocked a run-scoring single to make it 4-3, but were unable to walk-off in back-to-back games.
The Ravens are back in action on Saturday when they travel to take on New Haven.
