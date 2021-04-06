WORCESTER, Mass. — The Franklin Pierce University softball team’s five-game winning streak came to an end Monday afternoon as they were swept for the first time this season, falling 2-1 in both games on the road to Northeast-10 Conference opponent Assumption College.
The losses dropped the Ravens to 8-4, 7-3 NE10 while the Greyhounds improve to 4-2, 4-2 NE10.
The Raven bats cooled down after starting the season hot as they combined to go 8-for-47 (.170) in both contests. Senior first baseman Gina Hinckley was 2-for-4 in both games with two walks, a run scored, and a solo home run. The home run was Hinckley’s conference-leading fourth of the year and the RBI was her league-leading 12th.
In game one, the Ravens amassed only one hit, a single from sophomore center fielder Ari Rodriguez. Rodriguez also stole a bag, her team-best fourth of the year.
Freshman starter Sabrina Gonzalez started in the circle for Franklin Pierce and allowed five hits, two runs while striking out two batters.
The Ravens took an early 1-0 lead in the second game, but couldn’t produce much offense after that.
Franklin Pierce returns to the Bisaccia Softball Complex on Saturday, April 17, for a conference doubleheader with No. 16 Saint Anselm College at noon and 2 p.m.