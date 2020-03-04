MANCHESTER — Following its 76-74 road victory over Adelphi University in the Northeast-10 quarterfinals, Franklin Pierce University heads to Saint Anselm College Wednesday night to take on the scorching-hot Hawks at Stoutenburgh Gym.
A trip to the NE10 championship game is on the line in Wednesday’s game, which starts at 7 p.m.
This marks the first time since 2012-13 that the Ravens have reached the NE10 semifinals. In his 21 seasons as coach, David Chadbourne’s (308-283, 223-224 NE10) FPU teams have reached the postseason 16 times.
Saint Anselm, which received votes in the latest edition of the NABC Coaches National Poll, is an annual powerhouse in the Northeast-10 under the guidance of 34th-year head coach Keith Dickson (662-342), the D2 East Hoops Coach of the Decade. The Hawks have made it to the championship game most recently in 2015, 2017 and 2018, winning the title in 2017.
Last year Saint Anselm advanced to the Final Four in the NCAA Division II tournament, losing to undefeated Northwest Missouri State in the semifinals.
FPU earned the No. 3 seed in the Northeast Division after wrapping up the regular season with a 15-11, 10-9 NE10 record. Since their 34-point win at home against Adelphi back on Jan. 25, the Ravens have gone 4-5, and they entered the tournament with three straight setbacks before stopping their slide with a 76-74 win at Adelphi on Sunday.
Isaiah Moore carried the Ravens to the victory with career and game-high 29 points as he was named the Northeast-10 Conference Player of the Week on Monday for his efforts. FPU has played better on its home court, going 9-2 compared to 6-8 on the road.
The Ravens love attempting three-pointers as they rank 20th out of 308 Division II programs in three-point field goals per game (11.0). They also are 21st in three-point field goal attempts (822) and 29th in three-point field goal conversions (297) while they crash the boards on the defensive end coming in at 17th in defensive rebounds per game (28.7).
A trio of double-digit point scorers carries the Ravens offensive attack. Senior and recently minted NE10 first-team guard Doyin Fadojutimi is the team leader in scoring (18.3), rebounding (6.7), steals (1.6), blocks (1.3) and free-throw shooting (76.3). Fadojutimi is one of only six players in the conference to record averages of over 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.
Classmate Falu Seck comes in at second on the team in scoring at 13.1 points per game. He has five games of 20-plus points including a season-high 24 markers against Adelphi.
Isaiah Moore rounds out the Ravens’ double-digit point scorers with 12.6 ppg.
Off the bench, sophomore Maxwell Zegarowski and Sean Fasoyiro average more than 20 minutes per game. Zegarowski is the team’s leading three-point shooter at 42.9 percent (47-of-111).
Saint Anselm earned its third consecutive Northeast Division regular-season title with an 18-9, 14-5 NE10 mark. The Hawks have rattled off nine straight wins and haven’t lost since Jan. 25. They are led by Chris Paul (18.7 ppg), Miles Tention (14.3 ppg) and Danny Evans (14.3 ppg).
In two meetings already this season, Saint Anselm won 100-94 in overtime and 68-64 after trailing by 10 late in the game.
The winner will advance to the NE10 championship game Saturday against tonight’s New Haven-Stonehill winner.